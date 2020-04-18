Watch
Celine Dion & Lady Gaga Join Andrea Bocelli & John Legend For Powerful ‘One World’ Event Performance

Four of the greatest voices in music came together during the One World: Together at Home global broadcast for a joyful performance that will live on for the ages.  

Reminding the world that our hearts will go on, even in the middle of the unimaginable, Celine Dion joined in during the global livestream concert to perform with John Legend, the incomparable Andrea Bocelli and Lady Gaga, who curated the event, to perform The ‘Prayer’ for One World: Together at home. Each performing from their homes, the quartet brought life to the magical song by Celine and Andrea in 1998, closing out an evening of incredible performances, accompanied by Chinese concert pianist, Lang Lang.

Andrea has been working hard to bring music to the masses, performing the weekend before, on Easter Sunday, in front of the Duomo in Milan, Italy. The livestream, “Music For Hope — Live From Duomo di Milano” reached over 2.8 million peak concurrent viewers, according to YouTube, lasted only 25 minutes, but has given hope to fans around the globe ever since. 

Earlier in the week, Celine recorded a powerful message for her fans on Twitter, talking about the toll this pandemic is taking on everyone. “These are incredibly difficult times that we are dealing with right now,” she said, “but I hope you’re all doing your best to stay healthy and be as positive as possible during this difficult situation.”

She then sent a special message out to the include first responders, hospital workers, and everyone “sacrificing their lives for the rest of us.” She added, “These people have families and loved ones who they are worried about, but they still go out to work to save us.”

Celine and the others was one of countless stars who gave their time and talents to the telecast, including Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Usher and Pharrell Williams, all hoping to raise funds for World Health Organization during this crisis. 