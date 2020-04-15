At Home With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Schwartz & Katie: What They’re Binging In Isolation

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are plowing through episodes of ‘Ozark’ and more shows while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple chatted with HollywoodLife in our new ‘At Home With…’ series and what’s in their fridge!

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are keeping busy with an epic watch-list of shows while quarantining at home in LA. The Vanderpump Rules veterans, whose Las Vegas wedding was the subject of last night’s episode, are the latest stars to chat with HollywoodLife in our new “At Home With…” series. Tom, 37, and Katie, 33, also dished about their new purchase, a Peloton bike, as well as what they’re looking to accomplish while hunkered down at home.

What are you binge-watching? We’re fresh off of binge-watching You, seasons 1 and 2. I highly recommend season 2 — it’s better than season 1. Ozark season 3 is finally out, so I went down that rabbit hole this weekend.

What are you doing to work out or stay fit at home Katie got a Peloton, so I’m trying to do that 5 days a week and then some of the stuff I learned at Fit Arts. I’m gonna try to pump up the brain too with some new books and skills.

What are your at home quarantine essentials/what did you stock up on? We stocked up and all the usual stuff. We have loads of vegetables and eggs, protein bars, lots of water, some canned stuff, Patron, food and treats for the dogs.

What’s on your quarantine playlist? Live streams with Diplo, lane 8 essential mix, lots of ’80s, ’90s 2000s. I’m digging the new Kaytranada album “BUBBA” and the new Childish Gambino. I’m trying to discover some new music too. I love listening to salsa on Sunday mornings. I’m waiting for someone to remix “I saw a tiger.“

See more of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney in new episodes of Vanderpump Rules airing every Tuesday night at 9 pm on Bravo. Be sure to check out our weekly recaps, and more celebrity interviews in our At Home With… series. Stay well!