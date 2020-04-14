‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Get Married (Again) In Las Vegas

The group traveled to Las Vegas to celebrate Schwartz and Katie’s second wedding during the April 14 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’, but they left a heartbroken Kristen behind.

Thanks to Tom Schwartz‘s own stupidity, he managed to live out his dream wedding during the April 14 episode of Vanderpump Rules. While decked out in an Elvis Presley-inspired black shirt with white fringe, and standing in front of his closest friends, Schwartz vowed to love and cherish his wife, Katie Maloney, in this life and the next (even when she’s a “ghost”) all over again, after he forgot to file the proper paperwork after their initial nuptials in 2016. So this ceremony, which took place in Las Vegas, was only needed for legal purposes, but the duo still chose to have fun with it. And their wedding wasn’t the only fun thing that happened in Vegas.

For example, Lisa Vanderpump showed off her Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, and Beau called Stassi’s father to ask for his permission to propose to her. Initially, Mark Schroeder gave Beau a hard time and reminded him that he really didn’t want to date Stassi when he first met her, but after the joking subsided, Mark told Beau that he’d be happy to see him marry his daughter. However, he warned Beau that Stassi might not make the best wife and they laughed about that. Beau also told Lisa Vanderpump about his plan to propose to Stassi, and she offered to host a get together after it happens.

And before the wedding, Schwartz found another woman’s bra in his suitcase. He and Katie argued over why it would be in there, but Katie later found out that it Lisa Vanderpump who planted her bra in Schwartz’s suitcase. She told Katie that she did it in an effort to make Schwartz face consequences for something he didn’t actually do since he never faces any for stuff he does do — like forget to file legal paperwork after getting married. It was funny and everyone had a good laugh over it.

As for the newbies, Max set his sights on a Vegas cocktail waitress who looked eerily similar to Scheana, and they ended up sleeping together (Do we smell an attempt on Lisa’s part for another spinoff?). And back in Los Angeles, Dayna and Brett grew closer during a double date with James and Raquel.

