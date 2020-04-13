Lisa Vanderpump, 59, Rocks Easter Bunny Ears & Looks Half Her Age In New Selfie  

Lisa Vanderpump made the most out of Easter Sunday at home in Beverly Hills! The Bravo star shared a stunning selfie with a bunny filter, before she posted a clip of her holiday activities!

Lisa Vanderpump sent blessings to her millions of followers on Easter Sunday. The Bravo veteran, 59, posed for a closeup selfie in a new post on Instagram, where she modeled a cute bunny filter with pink ears and a sparkling nose. LVP showed off her stunning blue eyes and amazing complexion in the new snap.

“Happy Easter if we can…Blessings to all of you,” Lisa captioned the post. She posed with her red lips slightly puckered. LVP also shared a second post from her Easter festivities, which looked a bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lisa, who’s been hunkered down at home with her husband Ken Todd and their pet animals, spent a portion of her holiday scrubbing the floors of their Beverly Hills mansion. She posted a clip of her on her hands and knees with a protective mask on, cleaning with a rag. LVP wished everyone a “Happy Easter” as loud music played in the background.

(Photo credit: Lisa Vanderpump/Instagram)

(Video credit: Lisa Vanderpump/Instagram)

Mohamed Hadid commented under the cleaning clip and wrote, “Lisa. When you are done come to my house. Hurry @lisavanderpump.” In a separate comment, he added, “And I miss you.”

Lisa’s posts came after she vowed to share more content to help uplift fans while in quarantine amid the global health crisis.

“I will try to be posting things that will hopefully take your mind off things, or peeks into our pretty boring #isolation home life of me trying not to strangle Ken daily,” she wrote as part of a long caption about coronavirus on March 22. LVP went on to thank first responders, health workers, scientists, nurses, doctors, grocery store employees, delivery workers, pharmacy employees and everyone who’s working on the front lines during this unforeseen time.

Lisa also “urged” fans to donate to a local food bank, or an organization working to combat coronavirus. The Bravo star noted that she made a donation to the LA Food Bank and Midnight Mission.

LVP’s work has been greatly affected by the ongoing health pandemic. She owns four hospitality businesses in Los Angeles — Villa Blanca, SUR, PUMP and TomTom, which she runs with Vanderpump Rules cast members Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval — all of which have been closed temporarily.