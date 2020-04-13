Blac Chyna Dragged By Fans For Charging $950 For FaceTime Calls But Rep Says She’s Being Creative

Blac Chyna is now selling virtual meet-and-greets (and Instagram “follow backs”) for a hefty price. Her rep insisted this was done out of ‘economic necessity,’ referencing Chyna’s custody battle with Rob Kardashian!

Many Twitter users think Blac Chyna’s latest entrepreneurial venture is a rip-off! The former Rob & Chyna star is now selling $950 personal FaceTime calls on her beauty company’s website, LASHED COSMETICS. For $250, Chyna will even give you a “follow” on Instagram. While some may see this as an exciting opportunity to get up close and personal with their favorite star, others think the prices are a little (well, a lot) much.

“Imagine f–king up your credit score cause you didn’t finish your payments for a blac chyna facetime,” one person joked on Twitter on April 13. Another Twitter user thought Chyna’s offer arrived during inappropriate timing. “No offense chyna sis but we are in a pandemic and we have better things to spend our money on especially when its limited as if we are spending that much if we weren’t in a pandemic,” the critic tweeted.

The hateful pile-on continued, with tweets like “would rather buy a sandwich for $950” and “These ig chicks don’t want to work smh these gimmicks…They will find any way to not work Clown face.” Granted, others made valid points: why not do what you can to stay afloat amid a pandemic? “More like being smart, you don’t wanna be broke during this quarantine time …,” one such fan tweeted.

Lmaooo Blac Chyna really charging $950 for a FaceTime call and $250 for a follow back! 🤦🏽‍♀️😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ke9XAGj8vI — RealZariaRenee 💕 (@realzariarenee) April 12, 2020

Chyna isn’t trying to take advantage of her fans. Rather, she’s seeing the virtual one-on-one interaction as a way to bring a smile to people’s faces, according to her rep. “Yes, Blac Chyna is connecting more directly and creatively with her fans via FaceTime and Instagram follow backs during the Covid-19 pandemic! Like the true entrepreneur she is, Chyna is adapting to current realities and trying to bring more fun and joy to quarantine life,” the rep wrote in a statement to HollywoodLife.

Chyna’s rep also claimed that the reality television star doesn’t receive child support from her exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga, whom she welcomed her daughter Dream, 3, and son King Cairo, 7, with respectively. “Chyna’s quarantine-related creativity is also born out of economic necessity. Despite many false media reports to the contrary, Chyna receives no child support from either Rob Kardashian or Tyga for her two beautiful children, Dream Kardashian and King Cairo Stevenson,” the rep added.

no offense chyna sis but we are in a pandemic and we have better things to spend our money on especially when its limited as if we are spending that much if we weren't in a pandemic pic.twitter.com/FGYHQtvZ51 — 𝐀𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐚 ♡ (@aurora_jalboyh) April 12, 2020

Chyna’s rep even touched on Chyna’s custody battle with Rob, who has filed a lawsuit to obtain full custody of Dream. “To make matters worse, Rob and his family have filed false accusations that Chyna is an unfit mother and are trying to take away Chyna’s custody of her precious daughter, Dream,” the rep continued. “Chyna will continue to fight these false claims in court to keep custody of Dream, especially after Dream was [allegedly] severely burned twice at Rob’s house. But these unwarranted custody battles are not cheap — and unlike a certain allegedly ‘self-made’ billionaire in Rob’s family, Chyna is truly a self-made single mom who must keep finding unique ways to connect with her fans during this unprecedented global pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Rob’s lawyer, Marty Singer, had already addressed the burn allegations in this statement to HollywoodLife: “First and foremost, the health, safety and well-being of Dream is and has always been Rob’s top priority. Rob’s current nanny of the last two years has a high risk pregnancy and is in the process of leaving his employment at will. Unfortunately Dream has had two accidents in the last month while with this nanny. Rob treated Dream appropriately and Chyna was informed.” Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, claimed that Dream suffered a “first degree burn” and “second degree burn” (at separate times), the latter of which was allegedly the result of a hot light bulb.

“Following an investigation by the DCFS [Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services] and the police in which Rob fully cooperated, he has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of any safety issues in his home,” Rob’s lawyer added. With such an intense legal battle raging on, it’s easy to see why either parent would be looking to make an extra buck.