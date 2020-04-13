‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Adam & Jenna Break Down Their Flirty Vibe: ‘I Wanted To Impress Her’
There’s been a lot of drama and good times on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ this season as the romance between Adam & Jenna continues on!
Below Deck Sailing Yacht may be in its freshman season, but that doesn’t mean the cast isn’t bringing the heat, drama and of course, budding new romances as we’ve seen since episode one when Chef Adam Glick, 35, flirt and crush hard on Chief Stew, Jenna MacGillivray. “We flirted a lot more than we bickered,” Adam told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during a recent visit to our LA offices. “There’s a few moments. We did have a lot in common right off the get go. We’re similar [in] age, we’re definitely the more experienced of the crew. We’ve both been in the industry, her case nearly a decade, I’ve been doing it for a long time. I think we understood the problems just based on experience and therefore got along and worked well together. We had our hiccups for sure, but at the end of the day I worked better with her than I did with almost all [of] my chief stews that I remember.”