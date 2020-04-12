Kate McKinnon’s ‘Ruth Bader Ginsburg’ Flirts With ‘Dr. Fauci’ In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Sketch: ‘Answer My DMs’

Kate McKinnon once again nailed this impression of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who hilariously showed off her at-home workout routine in a ‘Super Diva’ sweatshirt!

There’s no character that Kate McKinnon can’t play! The longtime SNL cast member just popped up again as none other than Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, in quarantine. It turns out that Ruth, like many Americans, has been passing the time with at-home workouts. “Well, hello — I’m Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and I wanted to say a heartfelt hello to everyone who is stuck inside,” Kate’s Ruth began in front of a painted image that read, “RBG’s Workout Corner.” We’re guessing she means all of us? “I wanted to show you some workouts you can do inside to — you know — stay fit and healthy and work all the major muscle groups of the body,” she continued.

“You got the abs, gams, tuchus, chicken wings, and uh — critical thinking,” she listed. “Ruth” had us at abs, but the rest of the list definitely sounds like a very different kind of workout! “All you need for a good at-home workout is a jump rope and some weights,” she went on, hilariously holding up a piece of string and Q-tips. “You gotta remember to start by cleaning your equipment and you can use Lysol wipes,” Kate’s Ruth added, referencing 2020’s hottest accessory. Instead of the anti-bacterial wipes that America just can’t seem to get their hands on (add toilet paper to that list), she hilariously grabbed a large white beach towel!

The bizarre workout tips continued with a show-and-tell of “Ruth’s” weights! “These are my punching bags — Kavanaugh and Gorsuch,” she continued holding up two tea bags, referencing supreme court judges Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. Ouch! She went on to start working up a sweat — rocking a black “Super Diva” sweatshirt, may we add — and the entire thing was hilarious! “You gotta pee a little bit every time you move — that’s normal. That’s the burn!” she advised.

It turns out that the 87-year-old had a certain fellow in mind as she was working up a sweat. Lifting batteries as weights, she quipped, “you gotta get fit to post your thirst traps, I hope my crush sees this.” Of course, Kate’s Ruth didn’t stop there — and even admitted who the mystery man was! “Dr. Fauci, answer my DMs!” she bluntly added, staring directly at the camera. While we aren’t sure if the 79-year-old director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was watching, we sure hope he was for “Ruth’s” sake!

She went on to do a slow and — rather sexy breakdown — dubbed the “slow burn” just for the doctor! While her workout routine may have not been traditional, it definitely brought the laughs!