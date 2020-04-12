Stormi Webster, 2, Looks Adorable In A Floral Dress While Holding A Pink Minnie Mouse Umbrella

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster are celebrating Easter by soaking up the sun, and the tot looked adorable in a floral dress.

Stormi Webster is seriously the cutest! The two-year-old celebrated Easter with her mom Kylie Jenner, 22, and the mother-daughter duo had the best day ever. The beauty mogul documented their day on her Instagram stories, writing, “I’ve been on a roll,” over a close-up video of Easter-themed pastel cupcake decorations, and many other holiday treats she and the tot would enjoy, including chick and egg-shaped desserts. Later in the day, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the most adorable video of Stormi walking in the backyard.

The clip showed the toddler, whom Kylie shares with her ex Travis Scott, wearing a white, high neck floral dress with a green and pink design, along with white sneakers as she carried a pink Minnie Mouse umbrella overhead and sang “Rain, Rain, Go Away.” Our hearts! Stormi’s hair was pulled up into a bun, as she walked toward’s their pool in the backyard. “Watch out there’s a step there,” the mom-of-one warned her daughter, as she continued singing.

The day prior, Stormi was beyond excited to go for a swim with her dad, 28. Rocking a stylish white one piece with a frilly shoulder detail, Stormi was all ready to jump into her spacious swimming pool in the videos posted to the Astroworld rapper‘s Instagram story on April 11. “What happened?” she inquisitively asked her dad as she stood at the edge of the water. “Nothing!” he exclaimed back, as Stormi turned around and ran into the shallow part of the pool.

“See ya!” Travis added as his daughter shrieked with excitement. It’s unclear if Travis and Kylie are in quarantine together, but it’s so sweet to see Stormi spending time with both of her parents during this time. In another video, Stormi once again proved she’s the #1 fan of Trolls as she danced up a storm to the sequel’s soundtrack! “This your vibe? Okay!” Travis hilariously said as Stormi jumped up and down to Anthony Ramos‘ cover of Daft Punk‘s “One More Time.”