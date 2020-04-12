See Pic
Hollywood Life

Liam Hemsworth Posts Sexy Bedroom Snap & Encourages Everyone To Stay At Home

liam hemsworth
shutterstock
Liam Hemsworth Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - **WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING** Liam Hemsworth is hanging out with his new beau, Gabriella Brooks, and the Aussie star is putting in serious work at the gym. With his arms fully pumped after a workout, the star returns to his ride. Gabriella picked up Lunch while Liam worked out. *Shot on February 5, 2020* Pictured: Liam Hemsworth BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Liam Hemsworth and his new model girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, hang out outside of a Los Angeles gym and the couple pack on some passionate PDA. The two exchange a very passionate hug and a tender kiss outside of their ride. Pictured: Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Liam Hemsworth and his new model girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, hang out outside of a Los Angeles gym and the couple pack on some passionate PDA. The two exchange a very passionate hug and a tender kiss outside of their ride. Pictured: Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

A shirtless Liam Hemsworth is telling everyone to stay indoors! The actor posted a snap from his bed, wishing fans a happy Easter amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If you say so, Liam Hemsworth! The hunky Australian actor posted a shirtless pic of himself and urged fans to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Happy Easter! Stay safe. Stay in bed,” he captioned the April 12 Instagram photo. The black and white pic showed the 30-year-old sipping a cup of tea as he laid in bed under the covers without a shirt on. We’re not complaining! Fans were quick to comment on the sexy pic. “Please delete this, it’s for my mental health,” one follower joked, while another wrote, “yes sir”.

Liam’s PSA comes shortly after it was revealed he’s in a great place following his split from wife, Miley Cyrus last August. Their divorce was finalized in February, and the actor credits exercise and training for his new role in the Quibi thriller Most Dangerous Game, for helping keep him balanced in the months after their very public breakup. Liam is currently on track to “put the trials of the last decade behind him,” Scott Henderson of Men’s Health Australia wrote in the actor’s April cover interview — which prompted him to ask if Liam’s focus now is on rebuilding. “Rebuilding?” the Hunger Games actor answered with a laugh. “Yeah, that’s a good way to put it.”

Since his split from the “Slide” singer, 27, Liam has gotten into the best shape of his life. He’s gotten into diverse training due to his new role in Most Dangerous Game, in which he plays a man named Dodge Maynard, who is desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before cancer may take his life, and participates in a deadly game. “This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I’d say exercise has been big for me,” he admitted, later explaining, “I spent most of the project running around the streets and getting beaten up as well. But it was a great thing ’cause it just kept me moving. I was doing like, 10 [kilometers] a day or something at one point, which I’ve never done in my life.”

View this post on Instagram

Happy Easter! Stay safe. Stay in bed.

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Liam has since moved on with 21-year-old Australian model, Gabrielle Brooks. The pair went public with their romance in January after being spotted out together on multiple occasions. Miley is also happily in a relationship with 23-year-old Australian singer Cody Simpson.