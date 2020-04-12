Liam Hemsworth Posts Sexy Bedroom Snap & Encourages Everyone To Stay At Home

A shirtless Liam Hemsworth is telling everyone to stay indoors! The actor posted a snap from his bed, wishing fans a happy Easter amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If you say so, Liam Hemsworth! The hunky Australian actor posted a shirtless pic of himself and urged fans to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Happy Easter! Stay safe. Stay in bed,” he captioned the April 12 Instagram photo. The black and white pic showed the 30-year-old sipping a cup of tea as he laid in bed under the covers without a shirt on. We’re not complaining! Fans were quick to comment on the sexy pic. “Please delete this, it’s for my mental health,” one follower joked, while another wrote, “yes sir”.

Liam’s PSA comes shortly after it was revealed he’s in a great place following his split from wife, Miley Cyrus last August. Their divorce was finalized in February, and the actor credits exercise and training for his new role in the Quibi thriller Most Dangerous Game, for helping keep him balanced in the months after their very public breakup. Liam is currently on track to “put the trials of the last decade behind him,” Scott Henderson of Men’s Health Australia wrote in the actor’s April cover interview — which prompted him to ask if Liam’s focus now is on rebuilding. “Rebuilding?” the Hunger Games actor answered with a laugh. “Yeah, that’s a good way to put it.”

Since his split from the “Slide” singer, 27, Liam has gotten into the best shape of his life. He’s gotten into diverse training due to his new role in Most Dangerous Game, in which he plays a man named Dodge Maynard, who is desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before cancer may take his life, and participates in a deadly game. “This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I’d say exercise has been big for me,” he admitted, later explaining, “I spent most of the project running around the streets and getting beaten up as well. But it was a great thing ’cause it just kept me moving. I was doing like, 10 [kilometers] a day or something at one point, which I’ve never done in my life.”

Liam has since moved on with 21-year-old Australian model, Gabrielle Brooks. The pair went public with their romance in January after being spotted out together on multiple occasions. Miley is also happily in a relationship with 23-year-old Australian singer Cody Simpson.