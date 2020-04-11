Colby Cave: 5 Things About Edmonton Oilers Player Dead At 25

Colby Cave, who played for the Edmonton Oilers hockey team, has died at the age of 25 after suffering from brain bleed.

The Edmonton Oilers team confirmed in a statement from his family that their forward Colby Cave died on Saturday, April 11, after suffering a brain bleed earlier this week. He was only 25 years old. “I (Emily, Cave’s wife) and both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more,” it read. “We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.” Colby was placed in a medically-induced coma on Tuesday, April 7 at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. He was first airlifted to Toronto after being admitted to a hospital in Barrie, Ontario on Monday, April 6.

Here are 5 things to know about the beloved hockey star.

1: A Lifelong Love of Hockey. Colby’s career in hockey began when he was in his teens. He played locally with the Battlefords Stars in the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League from 2009 to 2011. It was six years later that he made his professional NHL debut with the Boston Bruins before he left the organization for the Edmonton Oilers in 2019.

2: Emergency Surgery Happened 4 Days Before Passing. He underwent emergency surgery on Tuesday, April 7, with doctors removing a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain.

3: His Wife Emily Asked Fans For Their Prayers 1 Day Later. “We need a miracle,” she wrote on her Instagram. “Colby’s parents and myself, got to see him through a window and talk to him with a walkie talkie last night. We are no longer allowed to be in the hospital because Covid-19 rules. We have no idea when we will be allowed to see him again.”

4: Colby’s Condition Was Apparently Not COVID-19 Related. Colby’s agent Jason Davidson said Tuesday that the situation didn’t appear to be linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

5: The Tributes Have Been Flying In. Several fellow NHL players and fans wrote touching dedications about Colby after his death was announced. “My prayers go out to Colby Cave, his family and friends,” Jeremy Roenick wrote on Twitter. “Such horrible news. Rest In Peace, Colby.”