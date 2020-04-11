At Home With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval: He Reveals How He’s Staying Fit In Isolation

Tom Sandoval is staying healthy while staying home! The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star tells HollywoodLife that he’s been focused on fitness and eating clean while in quarantine. Get the scoop about his go-to low-calorie pasta!

Health is wealth! Tom Sandoval has a lot more time on his hands these days, and he’s prioritizing his himself. Since the COVID-19 pandemic led to a global quarantine and the closing of “non-essential” businesses, the Vanderpump Rules star, 36, isn’t filming or overseeing business at his Los Angeles restaurant, TomTom. Instead, he’s shifted his focus to bettering his overall health.

The VPR vet, who’s quarantining at home in Los Angeles with girlfriend, Ariana Madix, says he’s working out every day. And, lucky for him, he’s got a treadmill at home. He spills the tea in HollywoodLife‘s “At Home With…” series, below!

What are you binge-watching during quarantine? All of the Marvel movies. In order!

What are you doing to work out or stay fit at home? I’ve been running on my treadmill literally every day! And, I’m doing free weights.

What are your at-home quarantine essentials/what did you stock up on? I ordered this amazing Heart of Palm pasta. It’s only 20 calories per serving, so I am eating a lot of that.

What’s on your quarantine playlist? The Weekend and the whole new Dua Lipa album is really good!

Olivia Culpo also told us that she’s been jamming to Dua Lipa while working out at home! “At Home With…” continues with new celebrity interviews daily at HollywoodLife. The model and more Bravo-lebrities dished about their wellness routines, go-to Netflix picks and other at-home activities in our new series.

See more of Tom Sandoval in new episodes of Vanderpump Rules airing every Tuesday night at 9 pm on Bravo. And, be sure to check out our weekly recaps. Stay well!