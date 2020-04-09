Mama June’s Sister Doe Doe Shannon Gets $60K Dental Makeover — See Before & After Pics

Doe Doe Shannon is rocking some new pearly whites after an expensive operation from Dr. Aamir A Wahab DDS of Unforgettable Smile in Beverly Hills. Doe Doe took to Instagram to show off her new look!

Jo “Doe Doe” Shannon is rocking a whole new look! The sister of Mama June: Family Crisis star June Edith “Mama June” Shannon, took to Instagram to show off her brand new set of teeth courtesy of Unforgettable Smile in Beverly Hills. Doe Doe was so pleased with the results — which sources for The Blast have attributed to cost roughly $60,000 — that she even thanked Dr. Aamir A Wahab DDS who oversaw her procedure. “Thank you to @draamirwahab at #unforgettablesmiles Him and his staff has changed my life. I can’t pass a mirror without smiling. I cannot thank y’all enough. Hope to see you soon,” she captioned two sets of photos on her Instagram account. You can see the before and after below!

Doe Doe has been showing off her teeth since she underwent her first dental procedure in roughly August 2019. And now, fans are getting to see a lot more of Doe Doe and her fresh set of veneers in the latest season of Mama June: Family Crisis. Prior to the season permiere, Doe Doe let fans of the show know exactly how she feels about her Mama June’s beau, Geno Doek. “I would love for Geno to be out of the picture. We all would. He’s a huge enabler,” Doe Doe spilled to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “He doesn’t hold her accountable to where, which is why she’s not here at home with us because he’s not holding her accountable. I hold her highly accountable and so did the girls and she’s going to have to, she still has some major decisions to make,” she said, referencing her nieces Anna “Chickadee”, 25, Jessica “Chubbs”, 23, Lauryn “Pumpkin”, 20, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo”, 14.

Mama June and Geno were both arrested in March 2019 for possession of drug paraphernalia and a substance that the Macon County District Attorney’s Office believed to be crack cocaine. Since then, Mama June’s relationship with her family members has been strained. As for the bond with her sister, it’s still quite strong. “I definitely, definitely [worry about June],” Doe Doe admitted. “I mean, at the end of the day — me and the girls, we just want her to be healthy and happy. And she’s going to have to change what she’s doing to get that because the other choice, with the choices she has made, as you’ve seen in the past and social media, our biggest fear is that me or Lauryn is going to get a call that, she’s dead,” she continued.

Mama June: Family Crisis returned March 27, and fans have gotten a peak inside the life of Mama June, her daughters, and their extended family. On the April 3 episode, fans witnessed Doe Doe growing increasingly worried that, under Geno’s influence, Mama June would be “selling drugs…or other things.” There’s bound to be more drama as the season continues. New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis air Fridays at 9pm on WE tv.