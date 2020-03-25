Mama June’s Sister Doe Doe Disses Boyfriend Geno & Shares Her ‘Biggest Fear’ For Reality Star

Mama June’s sister Doe Doe isn’t a fan of Geno Doek, and didn’t hold back in this EXCLUSIVE new interview with HollywoodLife!

Jo “Doe Doe” Shannon can’t wait for her sister June Edith “Mama June” Shannon‘s boyfriend Geno Doek to be out of the family! “I would love for Geno to be out of the picture. We all would. He’s a huge enabler,” Doe Doe spilled to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE new interview. “He doesn’t hold her accountable to where, which is why she’s not here at home with us because he’s not holding her accountable. I hold her highly accountable and so did the girls and she’s going to have to, she still has some major decisions to make,” she continued, referencing her nieces Anna “Chickadee”, 25, Jessica “Chubbs”, 23, Lauryn “Pumpkin”, 20, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo”, 14.

“I mean this is, we can’t force, her cause she’s grown,” Doe Doe continued. “I mean, she’s 40 years old, so you can’t say, ‘Oh you can’t go see them no more. You’re grounded.’ I would love to quarantine her away from him,” she also quipped. Mama June started dating Geno back in 2016, and the pair have had their fair share of lows — including his arrest for domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance (believed to be crack cocaine, according to the Macon County, Alabama DA), and drug paraphernalia. At the same time, June was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance as well as drug paraphernalia which she later admitted was crack cocaine.

“I definitely, definitely [worry about June],” Doe Doe told us, adding that her greatest fear is something unthinkable happening. “I mean, at the end of the day — me and the girls, we just want her to be healthy and happy. And she’s going to have to change what she’s doing to get that because the other choice, with the choices she has made, as you’ve seen in the past and social media, our biggest fear is that me or Lauryn is going to get a call that, she’s dead,” she explained.

Despite numerous conversations and attempts to intervene, Doe Doe isn’t giving up on June. “Another reason that I wanted to go out to Alabama and get her and bring her home with, again, like I said, just to get her out of that element and out from around the people that were enabling her,” Doe Doe shared. “I mean, Geno isn’t a good guy and he’s an enabler. And granted she’s a grown woman, but we’ve all been influenced by other people, good or bad.”