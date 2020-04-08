Kim Kardashian Puts Her Famous Backside On Full Display In Hot New SKIMS Pic

Kim Kardashian revealed a lot of skin while laying on some water and sand at a beach in a new photo that promoted the ‘Smooth Essentials’ product from her SKIMS line.

Kim Kardashian, 39, proudly showed off her popular behind when she lounged out on the sand for some new pics! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s SKIMS shapewear line posted a new Instagram photo (courtesy of SKIMS) that showed three versions of the beauty in a brown crop top and matching thong bikini bottoms as she soaked herself in some water on a beach while promoting the line’s product Smooth Essentials. The epic snapshot makes it look like there are three Kims in one photo and one version shows her on her back while the other two show her laying on her stomach and flaunting her bare rump. Check out the pic of Kim HERE!

Kim’s fans happily took to the comments section of the post to share compliments on her famous backside. “I love this image so much!” while another wrote, “Kim killing it in SKIMS.” Others asked about more info on certain products and another admitted she was so impressed by Kim’s new pic that she was going to buy the product right away.

This isn’t the first time Kim has amazed us with her incredible figure in SKIMS. On Apr. 6, her shapewear line shared a different pic of her in a black crop top and matching bikini bottoms as she was standing with her eyes closed and also showing off her long dark locks. One day before that, on Apr. 5, Kim herself shared some SKIMS photos that also showed her laying on a beach in a nude piece from the shapewear along with other models showing off different pieces in all different sizes.

We’re glad to see Kim’s shapewear making quite the good impression most of her products end up doing. She’s proved over and over that she is definitely a successful brand and we’re thrilled for her!