Kim Kardashian Shows Off Results Of Her Intense Workouts In New SKIMS Collection On The Beach

Kim Kardashian’s intense workouts must really be paying off as she showed off her toned abs in her sexy new SKIMS shapewear collection on April 6.

Kim Kardashian, 49, showed off her insanely toned and fabulous figure in a sexy new black crop top and underwear from her new SKIMS shapewear collection and the star has never looked better. In her latest photo for her brand, posted on April 6, Kim looks flawless on the beach wearing a skintight outfit from the latest collection – a Smooth Essentials Tank and Dipped Thong in Onyx. Kim showed off her taut abs in the lowcut scoop neck top while the underwear rose up high on the sides of her thighs. As for her glam, Kim let her long jet-black hair down and parted in the middle, opting for a wet hair look as if she had just stepped out of the ocean.

This photo was just one of the sexy pics Kim has been posting from the new campaign. Just the other day, on April 3, Kim posed in a seamless nude crop top that was cinched in at the sides and front to tone the stomach. She styled the top with a matching pair of nude underwear. The photo was taken against a blue background and her glam was absolutely stunning. She had her dark black hair down, pin-straight and parted in the middle, going for a wet hair look. A sultry smokey eye and nude lip completed her sexy look.

Kim always manages to make her shapewear collection look unbelievably sexy and the star has been putting her workouts to good use because she looks better than ever.

Kim’s new SKIMS Smooth Essentials collection is launching on Wednesday, April 8 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST exclusively at SKIMS.COM. The sets are available in five tonal shades and in sizes XXS – 4X.