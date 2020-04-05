Kim Kardashian’s toned abs and curves were on full display in her sexy new campaign for shape wear line SKIMS!

Kim Kardashian, 39, is in the best shape of her life! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been killing her quarantine Instagram game with back-to-back shots from her latest SKIMS campaign, and her latest pic is no exception! Rocking a nude colored sleeveless crop top and matching underwear, Kim showed off her lean, sculpted legs as she laid out on the beach. Her tan, likely thanks to KKW Beauty’s cult-worthy body foundation, was perfection as she posed with her arms above her head. Her latest photo shoot was done by celebrity photographer Greg Swales, and the images are absolutely amazing.

“Get back to basics with @SKIMS Smooth Essentials — a curated collection of super smooth styles with a second-skin fit,” Kim captioned the photo, plugging her upcoming collection drop. “Shop SKIMS Smooth Essentials in 5 tonal shades and in sizes XXS – 4X on April 8 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST exclusively at SKIMS.COM. Join the waitlist now to receive early access to shop.” The new smooth essentials line joins the list of her recent launches, including the super warm cozy collection from the holidays!

As always, Kim’s glam was on point for the shoot and perfectly matched the beach vibe. The KKW Beauty founder rocked a wet hairstyle by stylist Chris Appleton — also the mastermind behind Jennifer Lopez‘s impeccable locks — opting to keep a dramatic center part. She kept the ’90s vibes going with a glossy nude shadow, reminiscent of her iconic Met Gala look from 2019, as well as a nude lip gloss by artist Hrush Achemyan.

Specifically, Kim was sporting the Smooth Essentials Tank which retails for $42, and the Smooth Essentials Cheeky Brief, which is listed online for $24. Both items come in one of the five brands signature tonal colors of beige — named Ochre, Sienna — browns labeled Jasper and Cocoa, or the black — which is dubbed Onyx. The California native led attached several of the campaign photos in her gallery post, giving fans a glimpse at the brands’ body-positive message. Just like her previous shoots, Kim opted to feature models of all shapes, sizes and skin color in the inclusive campaign, proving anyone can look sexy in their SKIMS!