Tom Brady Reveals The Truth About Whether He Dated Ivanka Trump: ‘That Was A Long Time Ago’

Donald Trump’s has long admitted he tried to set up his daughter Ivanka with Tom Brady to be the ultimate power couple. Tom is now revealing whether or not he actually dated her.

Can you imagine Tom Brady, First-Son-In-Law? That would have been a reality had President Donald Trump had his way years ago. The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback appeared on Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM radio show on Apr. 8 and answered some very uncomfortable questions, among them if he ever dated Ivanka Trump, 38. “Trump always dreamed of you marrying Ivanka, and he told me he suggested it to you — but did you ever go out with her?’ Howard, 66, asked Tom, 42, who laughed but was clearly uncomfortable.

“That was a long time ago in my life…No, there was never that, where we ever dated or anything like that,” he said, and quickly pivoted away from the topic by bringing up his seven-year-old daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bundchen, 39. “I have a daughter, so I would want my daughter to…would I ever arrange my daughter…” but Howard wasn’t satisfied and kept on with the line of questioning.

“I know it’s weird, but Trump wanted that. He wanted Tom Brady to, let’s face it, bang Ivanka and form a relationship, a power dynasty. You know that, you know I’m not making that up,” he told the six-time Super Bowl champ. Howard even mentioned how he has Trump making the exact suggestion on one of his past shows, so the radio host knows what he’s talking about. Trump even repeated it in a 2004 Playboy interview where he said “I think Tom’s a great guy, and I think he and Ivanka would make a great combination.”

The NFL superstar let out an uncomfortable laugh and said “He never suggested that to me,” before going on to add, “Look it all worked out for me anyway, I married the woman of my dreams” referring to Gisele. “I think I married the most amazing woman, so I have no regrets.”