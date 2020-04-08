Andy Grammer Welcomes Baby Girl With ‘Goddess’ Wife: ‘She Is The Good News’ We Need

Andy Grammer took to Instagram on Apr. 8 to announce the exciting news that he and his wife, Aijia, welcomed his second daughter, Israel Blue, last week and shared an adorable new family photo.

Andy Grammer, 36, is now a father of two! The singer shared the thrilling news on Instagram on Apr. 8 by sharing an incredibly sweet new family photo after the birth of the baby girl along with an emotional caption that helped to reflect his feelings of gratitude. In the photo, the proud dad can be seen smiling and sitting on a bed with his wife Aijia, 33, as she holds their new daughter, Israel Blue. Their adorable oldest daughter, Louisiana, 2, can also be seen laying down and smiling at the end of the bed and Andy’s look of love that he’s giving to his new addition is breathtaking.

ISRAEL BLUE GRAMMER has arrived. She is the good news in a sea of bad news, the light in quite a bit of darkness, and the new life in the midst of so much talk of death,” Andy wrote in the caption for the photo. “She has transformed our household which was in a state of caution, fear, and anxiety into one of knowing, spirituality and intense love. She has brought us back to our center. Izzy was born on April 3rd in our living room as I watched my GODDESS of a wife @aijiaofficial labor for 18 hours and deliver her like a champion. I caught her with my own two hands in the tub and it was a profoundly beautiful experience. I am so blessed. I was just holding Izzy and my first daughter Louisiana wrapped her arms around my neck and said, ‘Daddy has TWO girls no.’ My eyes got wide and teary, now I have two girls.”

The “Keep Your Head Up” crooner went on to thank many midwives in his caption and fans were quick to congratulate him on his bundle of joy. “Oh I am crying reading this. So so beautiful. Congratulations and biggest love to you and all THREE of your girls! 💖,” one follower wrote. “I feel a song about this is in the making 💓,” another one wrote while a third complimented his name of choice for the baby.

We’re so glad to know that Andy and Aijia have found a way to celebrate while quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic. We can’t wait to see more moments with their new arrival!