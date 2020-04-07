Stephen Colbert Shares Wild Hair Makeover As He Confesses He Needs A Haircut Badly: I Look Like The ‘HeatMiser’ — See Before & After Pics

Stephen Colbert took to Twitter on Apr. 7 to post an eye-catching photo of himself in quarantine with much longer hair, boggling many followers’ minds, and proving he ‘might need a haircut.’

Stephen Colbert, 55, got many fan’s attention on Apr. 7 when he shared a Twitter photo that showed just how long has normally shorter locks have grown since he’s been in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. The television host joked about how he “might need a haircut” in the caption for the pic, which showed him looking straight into the camera with his much longer hair sticking straight up. “#HeatMiser,” he also joked in the caption.

It didn’t take long for Stephen’s followers to respond to his new look and they definitely seemed surprised. In addition to posting funny memes of various movie and television characters with similar hair, his fans also had some advice for the comedian. “I vote cornrows,” one tweet read while another suggested he try and cut his own hair. “Troll hair!” one enthused while another said that if he gave it “a few more weeks” he could get a “total 80s vibe going.”

Stephen’s latest tweet is just one of many that celebs have been sharing with the world while staying at home to try and stop the spread of the rapidly growing coronavirus. Like him, Pink, 40, who recently recovered from the virus, took to Instagram on Mar. 24 to admit she was having hair issues after attempting to cut her own hair. The singer poked fun at herself and showed off the results to her followers in a funny video. Shortly after posting the clip, the “Just Give Me a Reason” crooner revealed that after she recovered from the virus but her three-year-old son, Jameson, who also became infected, was still not over it and “still really sick.”

We’re glad to see Stephen is helping his followers have a laugh with his longer hair during this concerning time in the world. We hope to see more jokes from him soon.