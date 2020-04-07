Stassi Schroeder Jokes She’ll Need Another ‘Lift’ After Not Wearing A Bra For A Month

Stassi Schroeder is hanging loose during her quarantine! The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star teased that she’s considering the same plastic surgery procedure that she underwent in 2015, thanks to Stassi’s very comfortable wardrobe.

Stassi Schroeder, 31, made a brave confession on April 7. “I haven’t worn a bra in almost a month now. So gonna need another breast lift ASAP,” the Vanderpump Rules star tweeted. You can also take this announcement as Stassi’s way of proving that she’s following social distancing orders and staying indoors! Instead of a bra, Stassi was rocking sweats on her Tuesday afternoon, which she revealed in a photo on her Instagram Story.

“Day whatever. Same hoodie. But put on eyelashes. For fun. The little things,” Stassi captioned the photo, which showed her rocking a matching grey hoodie and sweatpants set with false lashes. It’s called balance. There’s no need for frilly undergarments now, especially since Stassi is too scared to even shop at the grocery store! On April 2, Stassi shared a throwback photo of herself standing in a parking lot, looking chic with a sweater dress and Velociraptor face mask. “When I’m brave enough to go to the grocery, this is how you’ll find me,” she cheekily captioned the picture (below).

Despite Stassi’s fear of the coronavirus, she hopes her wedding with Beau Clark, 40, goes forward as planned! It’s set to take place this October in Italy, which is currently the third country in the world to have the most reported COVID-19 cases (the U.S. is first). “Who the HECK knows [what will happen],” Stassi admitted during the March 31 episode of Watch What Happens Live At Home. “We’re keeping on it. We bought our flights because they’re really cheap right now.” Beau also chimed in, revealing that his family in Italy is “healthy.” Before the interview, Stassi and Beau’s co-star, Jax Taylor, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the engaged couple is keeping their “fingers crossed” and is “trying to hold on and pray that they can still have it.”

Stassi’s joke about getting another “lift” wasn’t a joke! She underwent breast lift and reduction procedures in November of 2015, which brought her from a size DDD to a single D.