Liam Hemsworth Reveals He’s Spent The Last 6 Mos. ‘Rebuilding’ After Miley Cyrus Split

Liam Hemsworth is looking and feeling great just 6 months after his divorce from Miley Cyrus. The actor, whose trainer says he’s never seen him this happy, reveals how he stayed ‘balanced’ post-split in a candid, new interview!

Liam Hemsworth is in a great place following his split from wife, Miley Cyrus last August. Their divorce was finalized in February. The Australian actor, 30, credits exercise and training for his new role in the Quibi thriller Most Dangerous Game, for helping keep him balanced in the months after their very public breakup.

Liam is currently on track to “put the trials of the last decade behind him,” Scott Henderson of Men’s Health Australia wrote in the actor’s April cover interview — which prompted him to ask if Liam’s focus now is on rebuilding. “Rebuilding?” the Hunger Games actor answered with a laugh. “Yeah, that’s a good way to put it.”

Since his split from the “Slide” singer, 27, Liam has gotten into the best shape of his life. He’s gotten into diverse training due to his new role in Most Dangerous Game, in which he plays a man named Dodge Maynard, who is desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before cancer may take his life, and participates in a deadly game.

“This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I’d say exercise has been big for me,” he admitted, later explaining, “I spent most of the project running around the streets and getting beaten up as well. But it was a great thing ’cause it just kept me moving. I was doing like, 10 [kilometers] a day or something at one point, which I’ve never done in my life.”

Liam’s trainer, Jason Walsh told Men’s Health that he’s never seen his client happier, which is something that benefitted his fitness jourey.

“I can’t believe how well his body responds when he’s not going through stuff,” Walsh, who revealed that Liam has trained with actors Jared Leto and Jake Gyllenhaal, said. “I haven’t seen him this happy for a long time. We took advantage of that.”

Liam has since moved on with 21-year-old Australian model, Gabrielle Brooks. The pair went public with their romance in January after being spotted out together on multiple occasions. Miley is also happily in a relationship with 23-year-old Australian singer Cody Simpson.