Hours after dropping his new EP, ‘American Idol’ alum, Rayvon Owen, released a music video for the track, ‘Honesty’ — and HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE premiere!

Five years after coming in fourth place on season 14 of American Idol, Rayvon Owen is back with a brand new EP and music video! “Honesty” is one of the tracks off the EP, Las Virginia, and HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering the video, which you can see above. “My sophomore EP, Las Virginia, has been over two years in the making, and I’m excited to finally welcome listeners into my world,” Rayvon tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “There were so many personal memories and experiences that I was previously afraid to sing about when I didn’t fully accept myself.”

Authenticity has always been an imperative part of Rayvon’s music, which is evident throughout the EP and the “Honesty” video. “It feels good to create freely and write songs about past loves and relationships that I felt previously ashamed of,” he admits. “In a world where nearly everything seems instant and fleeting, “Honesty” is all about yearning for a real, authentic, long-lasting love. The music video shows the dichotomy between who I thought I would be vs. who I am becoming.”

Rayvon adds that he hopes listeners will “hear and feel his truth” throughout the entire EP. Rayvon was a contestant on the 14th season of American Idol in 2015, and has been continuing to work on music ever since. On Las Virginia, his sound remains pop with additions of R&B and soul mixed in.

A major theme on Las Virginia is growth, with Rayvon acknowledging where he came from and how he got to where he is now. The EP features six songs in total: “Honesty,” “GOT IT,” “Hard To Find,” “Bedroom,” “bedroommemory (interlude),” and “Committed.”