Sailor Brinkley-Cook Fires Back After Backlash For Wearing Protective Face Gear Needed By Hospitals

Sailor Brinkley Cook
Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham sports bright green Oh Polly workout clothes as her and her daughter Sophia are seen scooting around town amid corona virus fears. 25 Mar 2020 Pictured: Farrah Abraham, Sophia Abraham. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA636287_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Signer Demi Lovato wears a mask as she shops at Erewhon with new boyfriend 'The Young and the Restless' actor Max Ehrich while out stocking up on groceries amid the coronavirus outbreak. When they open the trunk of her car to load the bags from Erewhon it can be seen already full of groceries. *SHOT ON 03/15/2020* Pictured: Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich BACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nina Dobrev unloads her car after shopping for essentials wearing a surgical mask. The lovely actress unloads a Monopoly Game of Thrones board game from her Tesla to pass the time during the Coronavirus “safer-at-home” statewide mandate. Pictured: Nina Dobrev BACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: LESE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Sailor Brinkley-Cook defended herself against those bashing her for wearing protective face gear. Sailor pleaded for the ‘hateful messages’ to stop and said she’s ‘donating daily’ to help provide more gear.

Hours after Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, and boyfriend Ben Sosne were spotted making a supply run at Whole Foods in Brooklyn wearing protective face gear on April 1, Sailor took to her Instagram Story to respond to the people angry at her for wearing face gear. She wrote: “To everyone reaching out (very angrily) about me having a mask.. My mom [Christie Brinkley] is an artist and does projects that require her to wear a mask so she had a stash of them in her art studio. We didn’t buy them upon hearing about the spread of COVID-19. She kept one mask for each one of our family members and then donated the rest to local hospitals. She’s been continuing to work to find supplies to help keep hospital workers safe as well. And is also donating 30% of @bellissimaprosecco products to protective equipment.”

Sailor stressed that she and her boyfriend only have one mask apiece and only wear them to stop the spread of coronavirus. “I have one mask. My boyfriend has one mask. And we are very grateful to have one and are donating daily to organizations helping to create masks,” she continued. “When we go to the grocery store or out on a walk we wear them so that god forbid if we might have it and don’t know we don’t spread it to someone less able to fight it off. Please stop sending me hateful messages, and stay safe.”

As of April 1, New York City is the city with the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. with nearly 48,000 cases and rising. Over 1,900 have died in New York City alone and Brooklyn is one of the hardest-hit boroughs. There is a severe shortage of face masks across the country, with doctors and nurses in desperate need of face masks. They’ve been forced to reuse their masks or make their own.

Sailor Brinkley Cook
Sailor Brinkley-Cook posted this response on her Instagram after receiving backlash for wearing protective face gear. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Sailor and her boyfriend are currently quarantined together in New York City. Sailor’s mom, Christie Brinkley, 66, and her brother, Jack, 24, are staying at Christie’s Hamptons home nearby. In addition to donating 30% of all Bellissima Prosecco’s online sales to the Direct Relief Foundation, a non-profit that provides essential medical resources like PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), Christie has started a “#LiftingSpirits” trend on Instagram so people can show the “depth of our gratitude and appreciation and love” to doctors and nurses who are working hard to save lives.