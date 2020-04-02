How Chris Brown Feels About Rihanna Wanting ‘3 Or 4’ Kids In The Next 10 Years

Chris Brown thinks his gorgeous ex-girlfriend Rihanna would be a ‘wonderful’ mother a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

Rihanna, 32, recently admitted she wants kids in the future — and her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, 30 thinks she would be a great mom one day! “Chris isn’t surprised whatsoever that Rihanna wants several kids and he thinks she would make a wonderful mother,” a source close to the singer spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Anything Rihanna has ever put her mind to, she’s always accomplished so if that is something she sees for herself then there’s no doubt she’ll follow through. As long as she’s happy then that’s all that matters and she deserves all the happiness in the world just like everybody else,” the insider added.

Since the couple split’s last split back in 2012, Chris went on to become a father twice: the “Run It” singer is a doting dad to his adorable 5-year-old daughter Royalty with ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman, and sweet 4-month-old son Aeko with Ammika Harris. “Chris loves being a dad and knows how rewarding it is to his life and he is certain that Rihanna would be a spectacular mom,” the source revealed. “Rihanna is an amazing woman that Chris highly respects and whenever she wanted to become a mother he is convinced that she would be the best. He’d really be happy for her when and if that ever happens for her. He has a lot of endless respect for her and would be happy for her happiness.”

The Fenty Beauty founder revealed that she sees herself as a mom in a recent interview with British Vogue. “I know I will want to live differently [in the next ten years].. I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient. I’ll have kids -– three or four of ’em,” she gushed. Since ending her longterm relationship with billionaire Hassan Jameel, Rihanna has been romantically linked to her friend A$AP Rocky — but hasn’t confirmed she’s currently seeing anyone. Potential partners aside, Rihanna also confirmed that being in a relationship won’t influence her decision to have kids. “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” she continued, adding “But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

As for Chris and Rihanna, the pair have had a tumultuous history dating back to Chris’ physical assault back in 2008. The “Birthday Cake” singers reunited briefly in 2012, once again splitting in 2013. Chris admitted that he still “loved” the Savage x Fenty founder in a 2017 interview, despite the pair both moving on — and later hinted about his feelings for a certain someone in a cryptic social media post.