Chris Brown Gushes Over Still Being In ‘Love’ After ‘All This Time’ & Fans Think He’s Talking About Rihanna

Chris Brown got the rumor mill working overtime with a cryptic message about ‘still’ loving someone from his past in a since-deleted post on Instagram. And, fans believe his post was aimed directly at his newly single ex, Rihanna!

Chris Brown got fans riled up on Monday when he admitted that he’s still hung up on someone from his past. The “No Guidance” singer, 30, uploaded a video to Instagram that showed him flirtatiously smiling during a past interview and wrote, “When someone asks, after all this time… why are you still in love WITH HER?”

The caption continued with, “My ANSWER: BECAUSE TIME HAS NO RELEVANCE WHEN IT’S UNCONDITIONAL.” Chris added a red heart emoji, but failed to mention who “her” is. Upon sharing the post, CB eventually shut off the comments after garnering thousands of replies, most of which included assumptions that he was talking about his ex Rihanna. The “Work” singer, 31, is newly single following her split from billionaire Hassan Jameel. After stirring up romance speculation, it didn’t take long for Chris to delete the post all together.

It’s unclear who exactly he was referring too, seeing as Rihanna isn’t Chris’ only famous ex. CB also dated actress Karrueche Tran from 2011 to 2015. She reportedly cut ties with him after learning that he fathered a child, Royalty Brown, now 5, with his other ex, Nia Guzman. Karrueche has since moved former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz.

Rihanna and Chris dated from 2008 to 2009. They ultimately split after he was arrested for physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, leaving her with a bruised face. He later pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to five years of probation, as well as community service and domestic violence counseling. Chris and Rihanna briefly reconciled in 2012, which led to them collaborating on two songs together. However, they broke things off again in 2013.

Chris’ post comes amid rumors that he is dating Ammika Harris, the mother of his new son, Aeko. The pair welcomed their first child together in November 2019. Chris has been leaving overly friendly comments on her Instagram page, and even shared a series of photos of Ammika in early January.