Rihanna Admits She Plans To Have ‘3 or 4 Kids’ In The Next Ten Years: I Have ‘Love’ To Give

Rihanna revealed that she wants to be a mother whether she’s romantically involved with someone or not and feels ‘happiness’ is the only thing that matters when it comes to a relationship ‘between a parent and a child.’

Rihanna, 32, definitely sees motherhood in her future within the next 10 years, by the time she’s 42, and she doesn’t care if she has to do it without a male partner. The singer sat down for an interview with British Vogue for her May cover issue and admitted that she’s been doing a lot of hard work now so she doesn’t have to in the future, when she plans on having “3 or 4 kids.”

“I know I will want to live differently,” she told the outlet about her future over the next 10 years. “Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient. I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em.” When asked if she’d still go forward with her plans for a family if she can’t find someone to settle down with, she immediately confirmed that she would. “Hell, yeah,” she said. “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Rihanna’s latest interview is not the first time she’s talked about wanting children. She also discussed her desires with Interview magazine in June 2019 in a short but powerful answer. “More than anything in life,” she said when asked directly if she wanted to be a mother. She also showed off her motherly skills when she snuggled with her friend’s newborn baby a few months later in Oct. 2019. She posted two photos of herself holding the adorable baby to her Instagram page along with a sweet caption. “I’m so grateful that I was here for your first day on the playground kid!! Aunty loves you so much already,” part of the caption read.