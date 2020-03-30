Rihanna Is First ‘British Vogue’ Cover Star To Rock A Durag & Channels Princess Leia’s Buns

Rihanna is constantly making history & she just did again as she became the first ‘British Vogue’ cover star to wear a durag!

Rihanna, 32, graced the May issue of British Vogue in a durag – the first person in history to wear one on the cover – and she looked drop-dead-gorgeous. The singer stars in two different covers, plus, she even channels Princess Leia from Star Wars in two side buns. For the first cover, RiRi looks fabulous in a black durag that was tied around her head with one side hanging down in front of her face. As for her glam, Rihanna went with a pretty natural look, opting for minimal makeup except for some eyeliner and a glossy brown lip.

For her second cover, Rihanna rocks the durag again but this time, her eyes and entire upper part of her face were tattoed with the word “truth” across her head. She topped her look off with a bunch of chunky gold layered necklaces and a lace black bra.

Perhaps our favorite photo from the shoot, though, pictured Rihanna in an oversized navy blue suit with a cropped double-breasted blazer with exaggerated shoulders, which she wore on top of an oversized peacoat. The best part of her look was her hairstyle, which featured her hair parted in the middle with two massive buns on the side of her face, covering her ears. The buns looked like they turned her hair into circular pom-poms and we are seriously here for it.

When it comes to Rihanna, the star is constantly surprising us and amazing us, and this magazine issue just made us love her even more. You can read the full feature in the May issue of British Vogue, available via free digital download and on newsstands Friday, April 3.