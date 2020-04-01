‘The Magicians’ Jade Tailor Teases Series Finale & Reflects On Kady’s Growth In The Show

The beloved SyFy series ‘The Magicians’ comes to an end tonight & actress Jade Tailor is teasing what to expect!

Dear Fillorians, unfortunately tonight is the end of this chapter of The Magicians after five amazing seasons. Actress Jade Tailor, who has played Kady in the series from the beginning, spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview about the potential for a spin-off, the evolution of her character and, of course, saying goodbye. “I do think [the ending] is perfect,” she explained. “I just think of the phrase, perfectly imperfect, because I don’t think there is such a thing as ‘perfect’ in this scenario. I think everybody’s going to be sad, everyone’s going to be hurt. Because I think they honor the story and they leave it in a way that makes people believe that the journey continues on, regardless of whether or not they’re seeing it.”

“The Magicians has been a part of our Syfy family for five fantastic seasons,” SyFy had announced back in early March. “As we near the end of this journey, we want to thank John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Lev Grossman, and our entire brilliant cast, crew, writers and directors for their beautiful creation. But most of all, we thank the fans for their tremendous support and passion. Because of you, magic will be in our hearts forever.”

The fans, who are known as Fillorians, along with the cast called on other networks and streaming services to possibly pick up the show for more episodes or even a film to offer some closure. “I’m always hopeful. I’m always hopeful and I think for me, I can see how hurt the fans are,” Jade revealed. “It was something that has been so meaningful to them and I hope they really know how meaningful it’s been to me and to us. And, it’s been such an integral part of my life, if not the biggest gift of my life, thus far. And of course, I don’t want it to end. But, we never know, we never know what’ll happen.”

When it comes to Kady’s evolution throughout the last five seasons, Jade believes her character might have had the “biggest transformation of any of the characters.” ” just thought of this quote but that phrase, life is not happening to us, it’s happening for us? I think before she felt like a victim to her circumstances and had to abide to whatever was thrown at her,” she said. “She realized the power that she had and no longer felt like a victim. She decided to use that trauma and the pain that she was feeling and rather than continuing to let it diminish her, to let it empower her.”

Jade continued, “The thing that was maybe her weakness became her greatest strength. It gave her a strength and understanding of all the hedges and an understanding and empathy for everyone else. At the end of the day, she found herself.”

Tune in to the series finale of The Magicians on SyFy tonight, April 1, at 10 PM ET.