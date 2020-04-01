See Pics
Harry Styles Rocks Short-Shorts On L.A. Hike After Revealing He’s ‘Stuck’ In U.S. & Missing His Family

Harry Styles is making the most of his surroundings by getting in a good hike in Los Angeles while being thousands of miles away from his family.

Harry Styles, like millions of others, is trying to stay busy amid being in self-isolation. The 26-year-old was spotted breaking a sweat in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 31, where he went on a hike while wearing a somewhat revealing ensemble. Harry showed off his legs by sporting a pair of very short shorts that he combined with a black hoodie and a yellow hat that had “Free & Easy” written across it. The “Fine Line” singer also had on a pair of Nike tube socks and black sneakers as he kept his energy up by listening to some tunes with his Airpods while making his way through La La Land.

Life has been tough for Harry amid the growing Coronavirus pandemic as he finds himself stranded in Los Angeles and away from his loved ones. He spoke to Roman Kemp on his Capital FM breakfast show on Tuesday, saying: “I’m actually in California, I got stuck. I was supposed to be coming home then it all got a bit sketchy with the flights.” He also had to postpone the European leg of his world tour called Love On Tour to February 2021 over the growing health crisis. It was slated to begin on Wednesday, April 15, in Birmingham, England, with additional stops in Germany, Italy, and France.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music,” he wrote alongside a poster for the new dates on his Instagram on Wednesday, March 24. “However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority.”

Harry Styles in Los Angeles. Credit: Backgrid

The heartthrob singer also revealed what he’s been doing while being quarantined outside of him getting in a good jog every once in a while. “We’ve been cooking a little bit. We’ve been ordering as long as we can because we figured there’ll be a point where we can’t,” he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe via FaceTime on Friday, March 26. We obviously know the businesses are struggling, so we kind of don’t want to eat all our stuff, and stuff.”