Harry Styles Reveals His Daily Quarantine Routine Of Meditating, Running, Writing & More

Even Harry Styles is adjusting to the ‘new normal’ of life under quarantine. The singer revealed how he’s staying sane during the coronavirus outbreak and ‘just try not to make it feel like the world is ending.’

“Yeah, I think we’re kind of adjusting to the new normal,” Harry Styles told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe via FaceTime on Mar. 26. The “Sign of the Times” singer, like most of the world, is self-quarantining to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, and he gave an update to how he’s handling the isolation. “We’ve been cooking a little bit. We’ve been ordering as long as we can because we figured there’ll be a point where we can’t. We obviously know the businesses are struggling, so we kind of don’t want to eat all our stuff, and stuff.”

“But yeah, we’ve been trying to hold some sort of routine,” said Harry, 26, “trying to stay positive and stay productive, and any moment where we kind of find ourselves not doing anything we use to check in with family and stuff like that or friends who have businesses you know have closed and stuff like that. I’m obviously really lucky that I am someone who can work from home. But there are so many people who aren’t, and it’s just a difficult time right now.”

Harry also says that he makes time each day to focus on centering his mental and spiritual side. “I’ve been keeping somewhat of a schedule. I’ll meditate in the morning and then have a coffee and do some reading to kind of just try and wake up a little bit. And then I go for a run, try and get some air and some sunshine, and try and work out in the morning or something. And then I’ll try and do a little work and just go for a walk in the afternoon. I just been trying to get some air and not see anyone. But I’ve been going for drives and stuff just to get some air and some sun on my face.”

“I’ve been writing so much,” he added. “To be honest, I’m doing some of the stuff that I should be doing more often anyway, probably I should be playing the piano more. I should be playing the guitar more. I should be writing poems and lyrics more. So I’ve been doing a lot of that. And yeah, I think trying to allow the moments of happiness and just try not to make it feel like the world is ending so much. I think it’s important to have conversations with friends and laugh and have those moments right now. Because I think ultimately those are the things you’ll ultimately take from it. And that’s the stuff that I think will get you through everything.”

” I think for a lot of people, the reality’s setting in of at first it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re all in, and we get to watch movies and eat burritos,’ and live the kind of meme life,” continued Harry. “And then you speak to people around the world, and I have some friends in Italy and stuff, and for them, it’s really scary. There are hundreds of people dying every day and you kind of if you’re in your house, you get to kind of remove from it a little bit and you get to watch films and read books and listen to music, which is amazing. But I think you get that humbling moment where you just remember that actually, this is a very serious thing. So yeah, it’s definitely been an adjustment.”

“There are people who aren’t with their families, and it’s a really hard time to be a single person living on your own right now. I’m lucky because I’m staying in with friends, but we’re checking on people all the time who are living on their own and stuff because it’s a long time to be in your house.”