Miranda Lambert & Hubby Brendan Cozy Up To Their Farm Animals While Being Quarantined

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin are finding joy in hanging with their farm animals & each other at their Nashville home amid them being quarantined together.

Miranda Lambert, 36, is going through the highs and lows that millions of others are experiencing while being in self-isolation. The “Kerosene” singer wrote a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, March 27, that dove into how she’s feeling about her career and life right now while the Coronavirus pandemic continues to grow. “I haven’t really known what to say on social media during all this. I’m not great at socials anyway and a time like this makes it that much more difficult for me to figure out how to be. Tuesday of this week is when I finally realized I could unpack,” she said next to a collage of her and husband Brendan McLoughlin, 27, hanging with their pets and animals.

She continued, “For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home. Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though, like all of us, my anxiety about the state of the world right now is still through the roof. I’ve started working on some projects around the farm that I kept running from because I had to leave for work and some I’ve wanted to run from because organization is not my fave. I’ve been having some pretty cool virtual happy hours with friends and family.”

Miranda also revealed that she and Brendan have been keeping busy while indoors by cooking, cleaning, working out and spending time with the variety of animals who appear to be giving them a reason to remain upbeat. Fans of hers should get excited as well as the award-winning singer also revealed that she’s written a few songs, “for the first time in a year.”

She also has good company in her eye candy husband. Miranda has gushed over him several times on social media over the past year including her taking a shirtless pic of him during their time in Palm Springs, California. She affectionately called him her “cupcake” in the sexy photo posted to her Instagram. Aww.