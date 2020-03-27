Mama June Smiles & Reveals Missing Front Tooth During Trip To The Market Amidst Quarantine

Mama June surprised her millions of fans when she posted a photo of her with her front tooth missing!

Where is it? Mama June, 40, enjoyed a trip to the grocery store with her main squeeze Geno Doak on Wednesday, March 25, where they happened to run into her pal Adam Barta. The longtime reality television star kept it casual for the grocery-related outing in a blue top while Geno pointed towards the camera with a big jug of water in his hand. “Ran into my old friend @adambarta at the market. y’all remember him from Alana’s music video and song ‘Moving Up’ from 4 years ago,” she captioned the pic before encouraging her fans to follow him on IG. Something that was glaringly obvious in the photo was her missing front tooth which fans repeatedly asked her to fix in the comments section. How rude!

Mama June (real name June Shannon) appears to have an I don’t give a darn kind of attitude about her tooth as she’s proudly put it on display multiple times on social media! She did, however, cover it up during her visit to the Treasure Coast Food Bank in Fort Pierce, Florida with Adam on Thursday, March 26. June put a pink towel over her mouth while dressed up in a printed gray top and black pants for her outing where the duo rolled their food items into the building before posing for photos in front of a backdrop with the charity logos on it.

The Mama June: Family Crisis star doesn’t appear to be getting the memo about staying inside amid the growing Coronavirus pandemic. Neither does her boyfriend Geno as the two of them were spotted roaming the floors of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Thursday, March 18.

The couple, who hit up the same casino days before millions began their self-isolation, seemed to be walking the floor aimlessly where the WE TV star wore a multi-patterned dress and flats while her man dressed super comfy in a red tank top, khakis and red sneakers.