Mama June & BF Geno Spotted Roaming Casino Floor Despite Quarantine Warnings

Safety first? Mama June & her boyfriend Geno looked to be having a blast together at a casino amid growing Coronavirus concerns.

Talk about gambling with your health. Mama June, 41, and her main squeeze Geno Doak, 44, were spotted roaming the floors of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Thursday, March 18, despite quarantine warnings over the Coronavirus pandemic. The couple seemed to be walking the floor aimlessly (SEE PIC HERE) where the WE tv star wore a multi-patterned dress and flats while her man dressed super comfy in a red tank top, khakis and red sneakers. The casino was visibly empty and for good reason as millions of people are currently staying home over fears of this disease that has become a very present issue in our daily lives.

The casino appears to be a fun and romantic place for Mama June (real name June Shannon) and Geno to party at. They were seen at the same establishment one month earlier on Friday, February 28, where the couple chowed down on some delicious food, dressed casually similar to their most recent appearance and appeared to be having a wonderful time with one another days before the Coronavirus situation became a much bigger deal stateside. She didn’t want to be bothered during their outing as June was reportedly standoffish to onlookers while her beau was happy that people recognized them.

June and Geno’s public sightings occurred after she has reportedly not been in much contact with her family, who is worrying her time on the road with Geno and their past issues with drugs is negatively affecting her health. In the season 4 trailer for WE tv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot, which dropped last month, the tension was addressed as June could be seen facing an intervention with her family and Marriage Boot Camp‘s psychiatrist, Dr. Ish Major.

June’s daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 14, who is currently under the guardianship of her older sister, was in tears in the clip as Dr. Major tried to calm her down by telling her, “Understand, that your mother loves you.”