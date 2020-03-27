‘The Substitute’ Finale Preview: Kel Mitchell Looks Unrecognizable & Fools The Kids On A Field Trip

Kel Mitchell undergoes a wild transformation in ‘The Substitute’ season finale. HL has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 28 episode that features Kel going undercover on a field trip.

Kel Mitchell goes undercover as a substitute staffer at Angelus Mountain Center to surprise students on a field trip from Pasadena Rosebud Academy. In our EXCLUSIVE preview of the hit Nickelodeon series The Substitute, Kel has transformed into a wild survivalist. He’s got a bushy beard and is dressed in head-to-toe denim in this season finale sneak peek. He tries to teach the kids how to start a fire, but he fails miserably. He can’t quite get the spark going!

He makes a joke about his mom and one of the students says, “You’re mean. Don’t talk about your mama like that. I’m going to call her right now.” She’s not messing around! Kel moves on to his next demonstration, which is to teach the students how to wash clothes before there was a washer. He tries to fool the kids into thinking he has “cowboy socks” but one kid points out that she’s seen those socks at Target! The kids give the washing a try, but they’re not the biggest fans of the old way of washing clothes.

In addition to this wacky survivalist, Kel also hides his identity by transforming into a crazy frontiersman and a lizard expert with a shocking secret. He uses full costumes and prosthetics to achieve these crazy looks! Kel goes all-out with these transformations.

This season has also included celebrities like Jace Norman, Lilly Singh, John Cena, Ne-Yo, The Bella Twins, Asher Angel, Shaun White, and JoJo Siwa. The Substitute season finale will air March 28 at 9 p.m. on Nickelodeon.