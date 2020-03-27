Alex Trebek, 79, Busts Out Lizzo’s ‘ Truth Hurts’ On ‘Jeopardy’ Amid Fight With Pancreatic Cancer 

Alex Trebek reciting Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’ is exactly what fans needed amid quarantine. The ‘Jeopardy!’ host put on his best rendition of the singer’s Grammy-winning hit for a question the show on March 27.

Alex Trebek had fans laughing during an episode of Jeopardy! on Thursday night, when he belted out the lyrics to Lizzo‘s “Truth Hurts.” A contestant picked the category, “Lyrics of Today” for $1,000. — That’s when the Jeopardy! host, 79, who recently shared an update about his fight against pancreatic cancer, recited a lyric from the Grammy-winning song as a clue to a question.

As for the clue? Trebek revealed, “Her: New man on the Minnesota Vikings, truth hurts, needed something more exciting, bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay.” Yes, he said every word, even “bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay.”

Another contestant answered correctly with “Who is Lizzo?”, to which Trebek confirmed, “Yup,” before he cracked a joke. “And, I did it exactly like she does, didn’t I? Yeah,” he said as the audience roared with laughter.

Trekbek seems to be a big of Lizzo’s, as this wasn’t the first time she was featured on Jeopardy!. Last October, she shared her excitement on Instagram after she saw that she was featured on the classic game show.

“B–CH B–CH THIS AINT A DRILL IM A @jeopardy QUESTION MAMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA I MADE IT,” she wrote in the caption of a clip from the show. “I LOVE YOU ALEX TREBEK 🤯😱,” she added.

The question Lizzo was the answer to read: “In 2019 this 5-letter rap & R&B artist had the ‘juice’ to be nominated for best new artist at the VMAs.” The contest answered correctly for $600.

Trebek has been in good spirits amid his battle against pancreatic cancer — and, he’s confident that he’s on track to beat the odds. The longtime game show host is taking his fight day by day, we revealed in a March 4 video update. The update came one year after his diagnosis.

“The one-year survival rate for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18%,” he explained in the video, shared on the official Jeopardy! social media accounts. “I’m very happy to report I have just reached that marker.

Trebek went on to detail his health journey since his diagnosis. He revealed that he’s had good and bad days, but, his sense of humor certainly hasn’t been affected.

“I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will,” Trebek continued. “There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on.”