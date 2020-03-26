Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn ‘Talking About Marriage’ More Than Ever: ‘It’s On Their Minds’

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn’s future together looks pretty bright as an HollywoodLife insider dished EXCLUSIVE details on what they are looking forward to as their relationship progresses.

"There are only a few constants in Taylor's life and Joe is one of them," an source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife on Thursday, March 26. "Joe is not only one of them but an amazingly important one. The love that they share is unique, he gets her and he gets her stardom which not many understand, especially relationship wise. She loves him because he has been so different from anyone else she has dated. He gets along with her family and they have this understanding that they are going to be together forever. When you know things are working, you know it is working, sometimes it is undefined."

The insider continued, “As for their future together, they have absolutely talked about getting married and starting a family down the line and it will happen. They have even talked about it more with everything that is going on in the world, it is on their mind and something really special to look forward to.” The “Blank Space” singer and British actor have been notoriously quiet about their relationship even though they’ve been together for several years now.

There have been, however, a couple of glimpses into their lives as a couple that have left their fanbases in a state of pure emotional bliss. The Pennsylvania native chatted about her beau in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, saying that he gives her a “wonderful, normal, balanced kind of life.” He also appears briefly in two of its scenes where she sweetly kissed his hand during a car ride in one of them.