Taylor Swift Reveals Why She Fell For Boyfriend Joe Alwyn: He’s So ‘Wonderful’

Taylor Swift has always kept her romance with BF Joe Alwyn so private. Now she’s opening up about why she fell for the actor and what he brings to her life in her new documentary, ‘Miss Americana.’

Taylor Swift has played it very quiet in her romance with Joe Alwyn. She secretly started dating the 28-year-old British actor in the fall of 2016. While friends and family knew about it, their relationship wasn’t revealed to the public until June of 2017, when they were photographed having coffee on a balcony in Nashville. Now she’s opening up about what drew her to him in Taylor’s new Netflix documentary Miss Americana, which is the most she’s ever spoken about him.

Taylor, 30, reveals that Joe gives her a “wonderful, normal, balanced kind of life,” in the doc, which debuted to a standing ovation at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23, 2020. It drops on Netflix on Jan. 31. She also says that he helped her emotionally in the aftermath of her reignited feud with Kanye West, 42, and Kim Kardashian, 36, in 2016, where Kim released a taped private phone call between the “Blank Space” singer and her husband.

Since Taylor still wants to maintain the privacy when it comes to her relationship with Joe, he appears briefly in only two scenes in Miss Americana. She sweetly kisses his hand during a car ride, and in another scene she runs into his arms and hugs him as they walk around backstage following one of her sold-out concerts.

Over the past few months Taylor’s been seen out in public more than ever with her honey. They held hands leaving a Saturday Night Live after party in Oct. 2019, and did the same while leaving the Cats premiere on Dec. 20. The couple sat together at the Jan. 5, 2020 Golden Globes, where she brought him as her date. But to this day, Taylor has never posed with any boyfriend on a red carpet.

It’s not just her romance with Joe that Taylor opens up about in the new documentary. She also shares that she suffered from an eating disorder and had an “unhealthy relationship with food.” It culminated during her 1989 era around 2014-2015, when she revealed that she stopped eating and dropped to a size double zero. “I thought that I was supposed to feel like I was going to pass out at the end of a show, or in the middle of it. Now I realize, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel (enervated),” Taylor confesses in the film. She also says that she’s okay with “the fact that I’m a size 6 instead of a size double-zero.”