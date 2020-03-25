Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Advise Couples In Quarantine To Set A Schedule & Separate The Space

Quarantining with your significant other can be challenging, but Bachelor Nation newlyweds Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have advice to make it work!

Being cooped up with your S.O. for days on end without a moment alone can not only be annoying, but also unhealthy for any relationship! While in this prolonged period of isolation, Bachelor Nation’s favorite couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo told HollywoodLife.com their advice on how to make things work and set boundaries in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “We came together and we started making lists, like to-do lists,” Bryan explained. ” It will be like, ‘Hey, what’s your day looking like tomorrow?’ ‘Well, I got this, this and this.’ I’ll say, “I got a couple of clients.” So we’ll try to make some time for each other in our breaks or whatnot, I think that’s just great communication. We definitely split up from time to time. I think giving each other space is great and then coming together to do something a little bit more of a bonding experience is great, as well.”

Rachel added, “I would say it’s important for couples to realize you don’t have to be all up underneath one another because if we weren’t in this quarantine time he would be doing his thing and I would be doing mine, so we kind of try to function that way.” The former Bachelorette advised couples to try to plan out their day with each other before going to bed and create a schedule so you not only know what you have to do, but also feel motivated. “I think that it’s important to separate the space, do your own thing and then come together. But then it’s cool because I can walk past him and say, ‘Oh my gosh, did you just see what happened on the news?’ And then retreat back to my little area and space!”

Bryan and Rachel have also taken to doing at-home workouts together, since Bryan’s gym closed. The Dr. Abs founder has multiple eBooks and his fitness platform that he and Rachel follow at home, and they’ve begun to share it with fans. “We wanted to do something cool for the fans. Let’s do some fun vibes. Let’s do some ab routines. Maybe focus on a different body part every day and post them online,” Bryan explained. “Just pretty much giving to the community.”

Be sure to tune into Rachel and Bryan’s IG Live workouts and keep up on HollywoodLife’s Instagram for daily IG Lives!