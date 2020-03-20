Rachel Lindsay Shares Workout Pic With Shirtless Hubby: Still Not ‘On Each Other’s Nerves’

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are serious couple goals! Even while self-isolating, the pair worked out together, and are yet to ‘get on each other’s nerves’. We love these two!

Rachel Lindsay and her husband Bryan Abasolo know how to beat the quarantine blues! The former Bachelorette star took to Instagram on March 20 to share a post-workout pic of herself and a shirtless Bryan amid their self-isolation as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. “You know the saying: The couple that works out together…doesn’t get on each other’s nerves,” she captioned the sweaty snap, with a winking face emoji. “At least that’s how it goes during these times. Join us TOMORROW at 3pm EST for a LIVE WORKOUT. Grab your partner, friend, roommate or just yourself and join us for a little RnB Leg Day,” she continued, adding the hashtag, “#letsgetit.”

In the cute pic, Rachel shows off her super toned tans in a light grey crop top with matching high-waisted leggings. She pulled her hair into a high bun and wore a dark blue headband. Her hunky hubby also showed off his six-pack (or should we say eight pack) as he threw up a peace sign and posed for the shirtless pic in nothing but black shorts and a black baseball cap. Fans were quick to comment that the pair were total couple goals, with one follower writing, “You guys are a beautiful couple!” Meanwhile, dozens of other fans dropped heart eye emojis in the comments section, and we seriously couldn’t agree more.

It’s been more than two years since Rachel and Bryan got engaged during the finale of season 13 of The Bachelorette in May 2017 — and Rachel’s wedding look was certainly worth the wait! Rachel and Bryan fell in love on the hit ABC show, but took their time with planning the wedding to settle into a life together. Before becoming the Bachelorette, Rachel vied for Nick Viall’s heart on The Bachelor. However, she was sent home at the final three rose ceremony. Nick went onto get engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi, but they split months later.

Rachel and Bryan spent the first couple years of their relationship living in Dallas, which is where she’s from. However, they relocated to his hometown of Miami in 2019. “It was nice to just show Bryan that I’m willing to pick up and move my life for him, as well,” Rachel told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in June 2019. “It just shows the reciprocity we have. Not that he ever doubted that, but sometimes, actions speak louder than words.”