Denise Richards, 49, Looks More Gorgeous Than Ever Makeup-Free & In Her Stay-At-Home Sweats

No makeup, no problem! Denise Richards rocked a bare face in her latest Instagram selfie that left fans repeatedly calling her ‘beautiful’.

Looking good and feeling gorgeous! Denise Richards, 49, showed off her natural beauty while chilling on her couch on Wednesday, March 25. She dressed comfy casual for the indoors photo in a black tank top underneath a grey sweatshirt with no makeup on and her hair up in a bun. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is taking the self-isolation thing in stride as she went into detail over what’s been going on with her husband Aaron Phypers, 46, and her three daughters Sam & Lola Sheen (16 and 14, respectfully) and Eloise, 8. “Teenage girls are doing school online …. Eloise & I went to hubby’s center,” she captioned. “Proud of him that he’s been helping people wanting to heal & balance with his remote program during this time in the most responsible & safest way for all.”

“I’m taking advantage of being able to spend time here with just us doing some #selfcare while Eloise watches Frozen in his office,” she continued. “Amazing session for mama & much needed reset.” She also included a photo of her youngest looking blissfully happy while watching the classic Disney movie. Fans instantly took note of Denise’s stunning bare face and lit up her comments section with endless compliments. “The less the best! You are a natural beauty,” while another chimed in with, “You’re so beautiful!”

Denise is no stranger to having millions of people compliment her on her looks… it’s kind of her thing and we are here for it! The mother-of-three posted a couple of glam selfies in late February 2020 on-set of her new television crime series, Paper Empire, in Miami where fans thought she looked half her age!

Meanwhile she and ex Charlie Sheen‘s eldest daughter Sam is appearing so grown up lately. Denise posted a photo of her rocking some bright blue hair within a birthday dedication for the now 16-year-old. “I admire so much your individuality, strength, love for animals, compassion, confidence, passion, & from such an early age always standing up for what you felt was right,” she wrote in part as the caption.