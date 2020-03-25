Ariel Winter appeared to be as happy as can be after leaving a studio with her sexy boyfriend Luke Benward.

Something to look forward to in the future? Ariel Winter, 22, was all smiles with her boyfriend Luke Benward, 24, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 24, while holding what appeared to be a script in her hands. The lovebirds were seen exiting a studio in La La Land where she dressed comfy casual for the outing in a black t-shirt, pants and boots with her bright red hair up in a bun. Luke, meanwhile, looked cool, calm and collected in a long-sleeved red shirt, blue basketball shorts and shoes. Both appeared to be in the best of moods with one another as they jetted off in his luxury car and enjoyed the day together.

Ariel is more than likely looking for her next best thing after spending a decade on Modern Family. The Emmy-winning show wrapped up production last month where her co-star Sofia Vergara, 47, shared an emotional video of the entire cast and crew together for one last time. Sofia, who often takes many sexy photos with her hunky husband Joe Manganiello, 43, on social media, has already moved onto something just as big as she’s part of the new judging crew on the NBC reality competition series America’s Got Talent.

Something that has been a constant in Ariel’s life for the past couple of months has been her budding romance with Luke. They were first spotted out in late 2019 and have been inseparable ever since, especially amid them being in self-isolation. “Ariel and Luke have spent so much time together these past few months so it was a natural decision for them to quarantine together,” a HollywoodLife insider dished EXCLUSIVELY on Monday, March 23.

The source continued, “If anything, this situation is only bringing them closer and giving them a glimpse of what life would be like if they lived together. The fact that they had been close friends for years allowed them to build a connection on more than physical attraction so they truly have a blast whenever they’re together.”