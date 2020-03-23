Bella Hadid: How She Feels About Ex The Weeknd Possibly Referencing Her On New Album

After listeners mined through The Weeknd’s 2020 album, ‘After Hours,’ a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that his ex, Bella Hadid, sees ‘why fans would think his music references their relationship.’

The Weeknd‘s 2020 album, After Hours, dropped in the early hours of March 20 and ever since, fans have been searching for clues that some of the songs might be about his on-again, off-again relationship with Bella Hadid. “Bella knows that Abel has always put his heart and soul into his music. She can definitely see why fans would think his music references their relationship and she can’t help but think the same,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. The singer, born Abel Tesfaye, 30, and supermodel, 23, dated from 2015- November 2016 and again from 2018-2019. With such a love story, there were bound to be some songs about their relationship on The Weeknd’s latest album. And, apparently, that’s something that Bella totally understands and respects.

“She understands that musicians write about their past relationships or heartbreaks,” the source continued. “She has a lot of history with him and that doesn’t just go away because they’re not together anymore.” At the time of the break-ups, many fans believed the two had gone their separate ways due to conflicting schedules and work commitments. But they’ve seemingly always maintained a positive, amicable relationship. “Despite things not working out between them, there are people that will always have a special place in our hearts and that’s just the type of connection they have.”

The remnants of the former couple’s romantic relationship, however, might just be in the music. As fans mulled over The Weeknd’s album, they found one particular song that may have hinted to being about Bella. In “Escape From L.A.,” The Weeknd croons about a woman who’s “got Chrome Hearts hanging from her neck.” The Chrome Hearts reference could point to the streetwear brand that Bella has done multiple collaborations with — most recently, the Hellz Bellz Capsule Collection for eyewear that dropped in December 2019. But Bella isn’t the only former flame possibly referenced on the album.

Also given a slight nod is The Weeknd’s relationship with singer Selena Gomez, 27. The pair dated for a number of months in 2017, before The Weeknd reconnected with Bella. On the track “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd opens the song with the lyrics, “I saw you dancing in a crowded room,” which, according to fans, was a not-so-subtle reference to Selena’s song “Crowded Room” from her 2020 album, Rare. As devoted listeners continue to listen to After Hours, there will no doubt be more theories connecting Bella to songs. HollywoodLife reached out to Bella Hadid’s rep for comment.