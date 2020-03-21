Wendy Williams Is ‘Weighing Options’ For Her Talk Show During Hiatus: ‘Anything Is Possible’

Wendy Williams is figuring out details on how to try and continue broadcasting her hit daytime talk show despite the current production hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Wendy Williams, 55, is “weighing her options” after her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, recently halted production due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Emmy Award-winning series is one of many live shows currently on hiatus due to the spread of the COVID-19. But a source close to Wendy EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that fans may not have to wait much longer for a return from the daytime diva.

“Wendy knows this hiatus is for the safety of everybody involved so of course she supports the decision,” the insider explained. “But she is using her social platform to continue connecting with her audience and has been throwing the idea around of perhaps doing something from home. Nobody knows for sure how long this is going to go on for and anything is possible in terms of weighing their options right now.”

Meanwhile, the daytime diva – who got her start as a disc jockey – has been flooding her social media with updates from inside her apartment as she’s social distancing like the rest of us. “Wendy is so used to being surrounded by hundreds of people every day, doing her show, and sticking to a tight schedule for so many years that it’s been a bit of an adjustment being quarantined right now but she’s handling it as well as the rest of us,” the pal added.

As we reported earlier, Wendy said she’s willing to “risk it” all for her TV return during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show on March 20 after explaining how she learned that her show would be going on hiatus. “I said, ‘But I can do it even with no audience. I don’t even have to have the staffers there because I did that for two days.’ But they said, ‘No. We need to have you home, indefinitely.’ There will be no more Wendy or any of the other people for a period of time, and I’m willing to risk it with one camera and a flashlight. I’m ready to go back to work next week. I’m ready to go back to work when we’re like– come on, let’s go!” she explained to Dr. Oz.