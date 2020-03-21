Cynthia Bailey Feels ‘Fine’ After Andy Admits He Has Coronavirus Following Her ‘WWHL’ Appearance

Cynthia Bailey spoke out about Andy Cohen testing positive for coronavirus two weeks after she saw him and admitted she ‘has not had any symptoms’ of the virus.

Cynthia Bailey, 53, is wishing Andy Cohen, 51, well after he announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus on Mar. 20 and she’s paying attention to herself since she saw him just two weeks ago. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, which Andy hosts, along with comedian Dulcé Sloan, 36, on Mar 8 but she told The Shade Room she’s feeling “fine” at the moment and isn’t showing signs of the virus as of right now. “I sent Andy a text after I found out wishing him a speedy recovery,” she told the outlet. “I saw him almost 2 weeks ago. I feel fine and have not had any symptoms of the virus. As far as I know the others ladies are good.”

Cynthia’s positive attitude is great to hear in a situation like this. The reality star isn’t the only one to wish Andy well during this difficult time. Many other housewives from the franchise took to social media to express their support, including RHOBH‘s Kyle Richards, 51, and Erika Jayne, 48. “Sending you love ❤️,” Kyle wrote while Erika left her own red heart emoji. “Andy…so sorry! Get well soon for that baby [Andy’s son Ben, 1]…you got this,” RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga, 41, also wrote. RHOOC’s Kelly Dodd, 44, also chimed in with, “.. at least you still look hot ..you look really hot in this photo . Not going to lie .. feel better bro!”

Although Cynthia and the other housewives all appear OK at the moment, Andy’s positive test result for coronavirus could understandably be concerning for some since he’s known for being around them quite often. Still, he’s not the only celeb to catch the new pandemic. Many others have come forward with their own diagnosis, including Tom Hanks, 63, and his wife Rita Wilson, 63, The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood, 28, Idris Elba, 47, and many more. As of right now, the virus has infected 287,103 people worldwide, including 19,777 Americans.

We’re happy to hear Cynthia is feeling OK at this point and continue to send Andy and all the others recovering from the virus many healing wishes.