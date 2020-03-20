Andy Cohen Reveals He Tested Positive For Coronavirus & Bravo Stars Are ‘Praying’ For Him

Despite being under ‘self-quarantine’ for a few days, Andy Cohen shocked fans with news of his positive coronavirus test on March 20. He revealed where this leaves production of his talk show, ‘WWHL.’

Sadly, the first Bravo star to reveal a positive coronavirus test is also one of the biggest. Andy Cohen, 51, shared the alarming news that he is now battling the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus on March 20. The Real Housewives executive producer shared a selfie of himself laying in bed on Instagram, writing, “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus.”

This means his talk show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen!, will also be on hiatus. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” Andy further revealed. He went on to thank “all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us,” and pleaded with fans to “stay home and take care of themselves.”

Of course, the Bravo king was met with an immediate reaction of love and support in his comments section from his reality television family. RHOBH’s Kyle Richards wrote, “Sending you love ❤️,” while her co-star Erika Jayne also left a red heart emoji. The other “Real Housewives” jumped in, like RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga who wrote, “Andy…so sorry! Get well soon for that baby [Andy’s son Ben, 1]…you got this.” Meanwhile, Kelly Dodd tried to cheer up Andy with a lighthearted note: “.. at least you still look hot ..you look really hot in this photo . Not going to lie .. feel better bro!” A star from another Bravo show, Vanderpump Rules, also joined the well-wishes. Stassi Schroeder wrote, “We love you Andy. Sending prayers your way.”

Many other celebrities offered their camaraderie under Andy’s post, like John Mayer, Sarah Jessica Parker, Busy Philipps, Hoda Kotb, Amy Sedaris, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Andy is now among the other A-listers who have revealed their positive coronavirus tests in recent days. In fact, Andy broke the bad news barely two hours after The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood revealed his diagnosis to fans. Other big celebrities who have tested positive for the virus include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Brooklyn Nets‘ Kevin Durant and Daniel Dae Kim. As of March 20, there have been a reported total of 15,219 cases in the U.S., and over 274,000 cases worldwide.