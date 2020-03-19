Vanessa Hudgens ‘Feels Terrible’ About Her Coronavirus Remarks: How She Plans To Make Up For it

Vanessa Hudgens is aware that she has to do ‘damage control’ after saying that people dying is ‘inevitable’ amid the coronavirus outbreak. Insiders reveal how she’s moving on from the backlash.

Vanessa Hudgens, 31, is in damage control mode. After Donald Trump revealed the coronavirus crisis could last until July or August, Vanessa sent ripples of anger across the Internet by announcing in a March 17 Instagram Live session, “Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls***.” But that wasn’t the worst part — she added that although people dying from the virus is “terrible,” it’s also “inevitable.” Now, insiders EXCLUSIVELY tell HollywoodLife how Vanessa is handling the fallout her words have caused, which fans thought were a slap in the face to the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

“Vanessa hates that her rant on Instagram took such a life of its own and she now knows that she has to do some damage control,” our first source tells us, who assures that the actress “isn’t doing it just to do it.” The source explains, “It took a minute to realize that she offended people but she is taking it as a learning experience and is actually hurt that she hurt people. She hopes time will heal all wounds as she is genuinely upset that she upset people. It is not the person she is and she hopes people accept her apology that she has given.”

Although the damage has been done, Vanessa is trying to use her “cancellation” as an opportunity to grow. “Vanessa feels terrible for what she said and as much as she wishes she could take it back, she knows she can’t so she’s using it as a lesson,” a second insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She understands that she has a platform with social media and that her words have power and she needs to choose her words carefully. Vanessa never meant any harm, and of course she is sorry for anybody that she may have offended. She knows we’re all in this together and just wants everyone to stay safe.” Vanessa has even changed her Instagram bio to encourage self-quarantining — it now reads, “STAY IN!!!!! Don’t go out. Let’s get thru this together.”

here's the video for those who don't have context pic.twitter.com/gPFTE6BHel — Proxcéy (@ItsProxcey) March 17, 2020

Vanessa has issued two statements in response to the hurt and anger she caused — one on her Instagram Story, and the other on Twitter. “I realized some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown, and I hope that’s what you guys are doing too, in full quarantine and staying safe and sane. Yeah, don’t take this situation lightly — by any means,” Vanessa said on her Instagram Story on March 17, keeping a smile on her face.

However, the Netflix star sounded more apologetic in her Twitter statement shared that very same day. “Hey guys. I’m so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now,” it read. “This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”