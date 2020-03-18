Shaquille O’Neal took on a ‘Lysol challenge’ when he shared an Instagram video of himself holding a bottle of the disinfectant spray before going on to spray it all over himself, including his face.

Shaquille O’Neal, 48, took to Instagram on Mar. 17 to share a hilarious video that let his followers know he was willing to do whatever it takes to keep himself clean in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The former Los Angeles Lakers player took on the “Lysol challenge” when he sprayed himself with a bottle of the disinfectant while sitting at a table in the Instagram video and it was eye-catching to say the least. The athlete started out staring at the bottle as music played over the slow motion clip and then he went on to spray it all over, including his face. He coughed a bit at the very end, proving it wasn’t an enjoyable task! “Thanks LYSOL . Everybody be safe love y’all #LYSOLCHALLENGE,” he captioned the video.

It didn’t take long for fans to comment on Shaq’s funny clip and they were full of positive words. “You’re a dangerous man shaq!!😂😂😂” one fan joked while another wrote, “This guy I tell ya 😂😂😂😂.” Many others left laughing emojis and another gave him a piece of advice. “Read the instructions shack [sic]…not meant for inhalation..lol😂,” one comment read.

Shaq’s video seems to be his way of trying to keep things lighthearted in a time when the coronavirus pandemic has understandably caused growing concern among many Americans as well as people from other countries. The highly contagious virus has infected a current total of 216,699 people worldwide, including 9,139 Americans, and has killed 8,769 people. It’s left many people in quarantine to try and stop or at least slow down the spread of it and Shaq’s latest clip proves he’s just trying to get by like many others.

As Shaq tries to stay healthy, some other athletes are working on recovering from coronavirus. Four Brooklyn Nets basketball players have tested positive for the virus, including Kevin Durant, 31, as well as Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, 27. After Rudy’s diagnosis on Mar. 11, the NBA suspended the rest of the season.