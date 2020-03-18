Kathy Griffin’s Beloved Mom Maggie Dies At Age 99: ‘I Am Gutted’

Kathy Griffin is mourning the loss of her mom Maggie. She died on March 17 at the age of 99, leaving the comedienne ‘gutted’ after losing her ‘best friend.’

Kathy Griffin‘s fan base had come to know and love her mom Maggie via her daughter’s six-season Bravo reality show. Her spunk and love of boxed wine were always a hit. Sadly, she passed away on March 17, and the 59-year-old funny lady used humor in announced Maggie’s death on Twitter. Maggie was 99-years-old.

“My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. I am gutted. My best friend. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. I’m so grateful you guys got to be part of her life. You knew her. You loved her. She knew it. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day, Kathy tweeted. She included a photo of Maggie raising a glass of wine as the pair looked over Kathys infinity pool across a canyon in the Hollywood Hills.

Fans came to know and love Maggie from Kathy’s Bravo reality series My Life on the D-list. Her spunk and sass gained her a following of her very own. Bravo superfan Chrissy Teigen tweeted, “Oh Kathy. I am so, so sorry. We love you.” Modern Family‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote, “Sending tons of love to you!” Better Things creator and star Pamela Adlon replied, “My condolences, Maggie.” Actress Rosanna Arquette shared, “Oh kathy I’m so so sorry I send you lots of love. and may she rest in power.”

