Kathy Griffin, 59, Marries Longtime BF Randy Bick, 41, In Surprise NYE Wedding — Watch Them Say ‘I Do’

Surprise! They got married! Kathy Griffin and her partner of eight years, Randy Bick, tied the knot on New Year’s Eve and shared part of the ceremony for her fans to see!

“Happy New Year and surprise! We’re getting married,” was the first thing Kathy Griffin, 59, and Randy Bick, 41, shared with Twitter followers in the first few moments of 2020 in a video posted to the social media platform! Kathy revealed that she and her partner of roughly eight years took a huge step in their relationship and decided to get married in a small ceremony during the last few moments of 2019. The couple looked super sweet and in love as they appeared, with Kathy in a white dress with black sash and her signature red hair bobbed perfectly. Randy looked quite dapper, too, wearing a suit and a corsage on his lapel! “You’re going to die when you see the officiant,” Kathy shared with her followers towards the end of the video, before the couple shared a sweet smooch and danced into the new year!

But Kathy was so right about the officiant for her nuptials! Anchoring the proceedings of the ceremony was none other than Oscar nominated actress and comedian Lily Tomlin! “All right, let’s do this people,” the Grace and Frankie star shared as she paged through a binder with the instructions for the ceremony. “This is so sweet,” a voice can be heard saying in the background. And it really was!

“We are gathered here today to celebrate the marriage of Randy Bick and Kathy Griffin,” Lily began the ceremony. Although the clip didn’t show the entire proceeding, Kathy did caption the clip, saying, “The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing,” she wrote, before thanking Lily for her services, their friend Jane Wagner, and finally wishing her followers a Happy New Year!

The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/O5vOss3TCD — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020

Randy and Kathy’s first official date came in 2011, when the couple attended an event with legendary singer Gloria Estefan. The couple remained together for a number of years, but briefly split in 2018. Clearly, though, they are stronger than ever! Congratulations to the happy couple!