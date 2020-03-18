Chrissy Teigen Defends Vanessa Hudgens After Bizarre Coronavirus Rant: She ‘Will Learn From It’

After her Instagram live video faced a slew of backlash from viewers, Vanessa Hudgens found support from Chrissy Teigen, who took to Twitter to tell everyone to ‘just stop’ criticizing the former ‘High School Musical’ star.

Although Vanessa Hudgens faced a lot of criticism for her March 17 Instagram live video complaining about the Coronavirus, she did receive a lot of support from Chrissy Teigen. On the same day of the former High School Musical star’s, 31, video, Chrissy, 34, took to her own Twitter account to defend Vanessa. “Sometimes people, especially famous people, are gonna say really stupid sh*t,” Chrissy began her message. “& so are you. and they, and u, will learn from it & hopefully their history says they’re good. it’s ok,” she continued. Of course, Chrissy’s message didn’t completely end there.

The model and Cravings: Hungry For More author went on to say “and at the same time, wow they really had a dumb f**kin moment. but u don’t have ruin their lives.” The mother-of-two continued her thread by reminding her fans, “this isn’t about me this time. but it will be one day, or it’ll be you. but yeah today it’s Vanessa lol.” Finally, she closed out her message with a scathing final word, reiterating for her fans that “no, life is rarely ruined for anyone. but you are damn well trying your best. just stop.”

Chrissy’s intense defense came just after Vanessa took to her Instagram live and began a bizarre rant on the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic. “Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls***,” the actress initially said, referring to the general timeline the United States predicted precautions to contain the spread of the virus would be in place. “I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?” After that particular statement, Vanessa received an onslaught of backlash, with one fan social media user, “People do die, but wouldn’t you rather do your part than to risk being a factor in another’s misfortune?”

sometimes people, especially famous people, are gonna say really stupid shit. & so are you. and they, and u, will learn from it & hopefully their history says they’re good. it’s ok. and at the same time, wow they really had a dumb fuckin moment. but u don’t have ruin their lives — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

Following the initial response from fans and followers, Vanessa finally took to her Twitter account to offer an apology for her “insensitive” comments. “Hey guys. I’m so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday,” she began in her statement. “I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”